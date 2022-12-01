Colts Reacts Survey: Week 13

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) are looking to snap a two-game losing skid, but things do not get any easier traveling to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) as a heavy underdog (+10.5) on Sunday Night Football.

The Colts simply struggle to consistently score enough points offensively, commit too many turnovers, and seem to shoot themselves in the foot late in games—with the inability to finish strong late.

This appears to be a Colts team that’s much closer to positioning for better draft position than it should be realistically thinking about obtaining an AFC wild card playoff spot.

With that being said, how are you feeling, Colts fans?