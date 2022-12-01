 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts News: Jeff Saturday to Colts, remainder of season ‘defining moment in your life’

Bad continues to get worse for the Colts in 2022. Jeff Saturday is trying to keep his players in it, encouraging them to play through a life-defining end to the season. We’ll see how the players respond.

By Brett Mock
Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Jeff Saturday to Colts: Remainder of season ‘defining moment in your life'
