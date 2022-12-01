Bills at Patriots Week 13 Thursday Night Football: Picks and Predictions

Very entertaining matchup today with the Bills (- 190) making the trip to Foxborough to play the Patriots (+ 160). The spread currently favours the Bills by 3.5-points, as even though star quarterback Josh Allen has been struggling in recent weeks, the difference in talent for the offenses is evident. I don’t think it will be as close as Vegas thinks, as even though the Pats are playing at home their offense has been terrible this season, and if you give Josh Allen to many chances he will burn you. For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

Both teams played on Thanksgiving Thursday last week, as the Bills enginereed a game winning drive with just 23 seconds remaining on the clock to defeat the Lions, showing just how dangerous and talented their offense is. The defense struggled a bit against Jared Goff and the Lions quick passing attack, which is a bit concerning as the Patriots run a similar offense.

New England lost against the Vikings in a heartbreaking game where the officials questionably denied Hunter Henry of a touchdown (feels good watching the Pats get screwed though). Mac Jones looked the best he has been this season, but the defense just could not cover Justin Jefferson and in the end the Vikings did just enough to win, pulling off a 4th quarter comeback.

The staff is unanimously going with the Bills on this one, and just as a warning, the last three times the SB staff agreed on a winner, the upset happened, so plan accordingly.