Colts Injury Report: Wednesday & Thursday Practices

The Indianapolis Colts released their Wednesday and Thursday injury report for Week 13 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday night game.

With Wednesday's walkthrough, today's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice.

Cornerback Kenny Moore has missed back to back practices this week with an ankle injury. Moore injured his ankle in the Monday night loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was seen by the media with a cast on his ankle and wheeling round on a scooter. Moore looks set to miss Sundays game due to what looks like a pretty significant ankle injury.

Tight end Jelani Woods has missed both practices this week with shoulder and quad injuries. Woods had a breakout game on Sunday but his injuries could knock him out of the game this week. If Woods is unable to go Sunday then a practice squad elevation could be in play to help with the depth at the tight end position.

Center Ryan Kelly was a full participant at practice today after being limited yesterday with ankle and knee injuries. Kelly has dealt with leg injuries all year but is yet to miss a game because of them. With Kelly practicing fully today he looks set to be available for Sundays game.

Tight end Kylen Grabdon has been a full participant at practice this week. Brandon missed all of practice last week due to illness and had to miss the Steelers game on Monday too. His return couldn’t come at a better time with fellow tight end Woods missing time with his own injuries.

Defensive end Kwity Paye was a full participant at practice this week so far. Paye has been dealing with an ankle injury for most of the year and it has cost him five games already. With Paye returning to practice this week it bodes well for his status for Sunday.

Right tackle Braden Smith missed practice today with an illness. The Colts players have been hit with an illness in recent weeks which appears to be making its way around the team. It cost Kylen Granson the last game but hopefully it does not end up costing Smith any playing time.

Corner back Isaiah Rodgers was limited at practice today with a knee injury. According to Colts media at the practice facility today Rodgers injured his knee during practice today. Rodgers has been playing the best football of his career so far and would’ve a huge loss if the knee injury knocks him out of Sundays game.