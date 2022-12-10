Predicting how the Colts will Finish the Season

The 2022 Indianapolis Colts will be remembered for more things that happened off the field than on it. Will it be referred to as “the year they had Matt Ryan,” “the year they fired Frank Reich,” or even “the Jeff Saturday year?” I think it’s some version of all three.

As for on the field, the Colts have been lackluster, .failing in a multitude of ways and sporting an abysmal 4-8-1 record going into the Bye week. I will attempt to predict how the Colts will finish the season in its last four games.

Colts vs. Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the top teams in the NFC under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell. They are the most complete team the Colts will face and feature an offense full of matchup problems. The star of the offense is All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson who is having another phenomenal season. Dalvin Cook, TJ Hockenson, Adam Thielen, and KJ Osborn will give this Colts defense fits, and I think will be too much to overcome.

Vikings 27, Colts 13

Colts vs. Chargers

The Colts have a Monday Night matchup with the Chargers in Week 16. Yes, I know the thought of the Colts playing in primetime literally made some of you cringe after the 54-19 drubbing the Cowboys gave them. I do expect this game to be a lot closer.

The Chargers have a lot of injuries they are battling with but have largely been a disappointment this season. The Chargers offense is led by one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the league and I think they will do just enough on that side of the ball to wear down the Colts’ defense. Couple that with a Colts offense that struggles to score 20 points and I think the Chargers win a close one.

Chargers 24, Colts 20

Colts vs. Giants

This Week 17 matchup is a tricky one. The Colts will bring in the New Year with a matchup against the New York Football Giants. While the Giants are currently securing a Wild Card spot and fighting to stay in the playoffs, the team is not very talented. First year Head Coach Brian Daboll has to be considered a Coach of the Year candidate with the job he has done with that roster.

Relying on a solid run game between Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, along with a defense that’s playing well is how the Giants have gotten here. With that being said, this is absolutely a winnable game for the Colts, but until I see better play from the quarterback position in Indianapolis I can’t pick them to win. I’m going to give a slight edge to the home team in a close one.

Giants 20, Colts 17

Colts vs. Texans

The Colts vs. Texans in Week 18 will probably be a race to see which team can end their season the fastest. The Texans will have already locked up the number one draft position and the Colts with only four wins will be staring a top-five pick in the face. Unfortunately, someone has to win this game, and the superior team in every facet is the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans are the worst constructed roster in the NFL and are completely void of talent. The Colts should cruise in this one to an easy victory but hey we all thought that in Week 1 and we saw how that turned out. I’m gonna give the Colts the victory in this one, but I’ll be lying if I said I wasn’t holding my breath.

Colts 24, Texans 13

I have the Colts finishing the season at 5-11-1 and securing somewhere between the 6-8 pick. I know this will make the people clamoring for a rebuild happy. Hopefully, this is the fuel that prompts Irsay to wipe the slate clean and start fresh. The Colts need to be retooled and tweaked, and I just don’t think that happens under the current regime. Time will tell but knowing The Colts they are gonna make this as interesting as possible, so I look forward to what lies ahead for this organization.