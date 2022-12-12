Cardinals vs. Patriots Monday Night Football Week 14 Predictions

Another week, another Monday Night Football matchup, as the Cardinals (+ 115) host the Patriots (- 135) in Glendale. The Patriots are currently favorites by 2.5-points, as their defense has been on a tear recently, and the Cardinals’ offense has been sputtering as of late. Keep in mind that the Cardinals are coming off their bye-week so that spread might be a tad too harsh on Arizona. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Patriots lost against the Bills last week, in what was never a close game. Josh Allen and James Cook starred and Mac Jones just could never get going, averaging just 5.40 yards per attempt. It is clear that the Patriots offense needs a drastic turnover, and that Mac Jones needs to have a stable of playmakers around him in order to succeed. We are witnessing the end of the Patriots’ era, as Bill Belichick is clearly on the way out.

Before their bye, the Cardinals were 1-4 over their past five games, as franchise quarterback has been dealing with injuries (and the release of COD Modern Warfare 2), and their defense failed to take the step expected from them with the amount of playmakers they have.

The staff is torn on this one, as most of the guys are going with the Patriots, but there is hope on the Cardinals’ upset.