Longtime Colts Wideout Great T.Y. Hilton Signs with Cowboys

According to multiple national reports, Indianapolis Colts longtime wideout great T.Y. Hilton has signed with the Dallas Cowboys for the rest of the season:

The #Cowboys are securing veteran WR help after all, signing longtime #Colts star TY Hilton, his agents @KatzBrosSports tell me and @SlaterNFL. He’s on a visit with the team today and should provide help down the stretch and in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/v3A4qQREVJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2022

The 33-year-old wideout had remained a free agent, but had not yet completed closed the door on returning to the football field—if the right position presented itself (instead electing to watch his son, Eugene, star for Zionsville in high school football locally).

Hilton should provide a proven veteran deep threat for the 10-3 contending Cowboys, who have the third best record in the NFC, but still trail the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles in the deep and talented NFC East during what should be a tight divisional race down the stretch.

In Colts history, since being drafted by Indianapolis in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft (the only NFL team he’s ever played for so far), the 4x NFL Pro Bowler ranks third all-time in franchise career receiving yards (9,691) and receptions (631), and fourth in touchdown receptions (53) respectively during 143 career games.

Hilton, along with former franchise star quarterback Andrew Luck, formed one of the most productive quarterback to wide receiver combinations of their era.

While ‘the Ghost’ may not be what he once was after 10 NFL seasons, he should help a Cowboys wide receivers corps situationally that also contains star wideout CeeDee Lamb and the always solid Michael Gallup among others.

It’s good to see him obtain another opportunity to continue his playing career, but it’ll still be hard to see him in another team’s pro uniform, even if it’s only momentarily.