Report: Colts TEs Coach Klayton Adams to Join New Stanford Coaching Staff

According to KCRA’s Michelle Dapper, Indianapolis Colts tight ends coach (*and former assistant offensive line coach) Klayton Adams will be leaving his current coaching position to take a similar role with Stanford University and new head coach Troy Taylor’s coaching staff (which was confirmed by ESPN’s Stephen Holder):

Can confirm this news on the Colts’ TEs coach. Has done a nice job with a very young group, including Jelani Woods. Klayton has extensive college experience and has considered returning to college ball in recent years. Was formerly Colts’ asst OL coach as well. https://t.co/OXpeqDNW7a — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) December 12, 2022

Adams is in his fourth season as a Colts head coach, and his second straight as the team’s tight ends coach—after spending his first two seasons as the team’s assistant o-line coach.

He previously served as the offensive line coach for both Sacramento State (2010) and Colorado (2016-18) among his prior collegiate coaching stints. Adams has heavily considered returning to the college coaching ranks in the recent past.

The Colts will presumably overhaul their current coaching staff this offseason—regarding whoever becomes the franchise’s next head coach, so Adams getting a jumpstart on a new opportunity shouldn’t be all that surprising.