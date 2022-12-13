 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts TEs Coach Klayton Adams to Join New Stanford Coaching Staff

The Colts are expected to overhaul their coaching staff, and one assistant has already found a new opportunity.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

According to KCRA’s Michelle Dapper, Indianapolis Colts tight ends coach (*and former assistant offensive line coach) Klayton Adams will be leaving his current coaching position to take a similar role with Stanford University and new head coach Troy Taylor’s coaching staff (which was confirmed by ESPN’s Stephen Holder):

Adams is in his fourth season as a Colts head coach, and his second straight as the team’s tight ends coach—after spending his first two seasons as the team’s assistant o-line coach.

He previously served as the offensive line coach for both Sacramento State (2010) and Colorado (2016-18) among his prior collegiate coaching stints. Adams has heavily considered returning to the college coaching ranks in the recent past.

The Colts will presumably overhaul their current coaching staff this offseason—regarding whoever becomes the franchise’s next head coach, so Adams getting a jumpstart on a new opportunity shouldn’t be all that surprising.

