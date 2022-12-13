Report: Colts Work Out CFL Standout QB Nathan Rourke on Monday Among Others

According to TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the Indianapolis Colts worked out CFL standout quarterback Nathan Rourke of the BC Lions on Monday:

Nathan Rourke is working out for the #Colts today. I’m expecting him to stay on a similar schedule to last week: two workouts on consecutive days, then back home. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/zSYUt17uK8 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) December 12, 2022

Per KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Colts’ recent workout group also included tight end Jevon Cottoy, wide receiver Robert Foster, wide receiver Klan Schaffer-Baker, and wide receiver Donald Stewart.

Having played collegiately for Ohio University and gone undrafted following the 2021 NFL Draft (*he previously tried out for the New York Giants at wide receiver during their rookie mini-camp), the 6’2”, 209 pound Rourke just completed 255 of 324 passing attempts for 3,349 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during the 2022 campaign for the Lions (even after missing half of the season due to foot surgery).

The Bobcats’ former 2x Second-Team All-MAC member and 2x Jon Cornish Trophy winner just won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian Award following an impressive 2022 season—having grown up in Oakville, Ontario.

Rourke likely won’t be the Colts or any NFL team’s franchise quarterback of the future—even if he ultimately signs, but his recent success North of the border could make him an intriguing developmental backup option in time for a league that once produced Warren Moon, Doug Flutie, and Jeff Garcia among other past notables.