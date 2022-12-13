Colts News: Why are the Colts sticking with Matt Ryan at quarterback?

Why Are The Colts Sticking With Matt Ryan At Quarterback?
Jeff Saturday feels the Matt Ryan gives the Colts the best chance to win football games.
Jeff Saturday: Matt Ryan gives Colts best chance to win
Colts coach Jeff Saturday on Matt Ryan and quarterback for team
9 Things To Watch For In Colts Closing Stretch
Let’s examine 9 Colts storylines for the final four games of the season.
Cowboys sign former Colts WR T.Y. Hilton - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic
T.Y. Hilton signing with Dallas Cowboys
T.Y. Hilton is signing with the Dallas Cowboys after 10 season with the Indianapolis Colts.
T.Y. Hilton returns to the NFL with the Cowboys
T.Y. Hilton has returned to the NFL, but for the first time, he'll suit up with a team other than the Colts.
Re-Signing Colts' Parris Campbell Should Be an Offseason Priority - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
The Indianapolis Colts should reward breakout playmaker Parris Campbell by re-signing him this offseason.
Andrew Luck inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
Andrew Luck inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
SUBSCRIPTION ONLY
Jeff Saturday says Matt Ryan remains Colts’ starting QB: ‘It’s not just on him’ - The Athletic
The veteran quarterback has been plagued by turnovers but his head coach says the fault for some goes beyond just Ryan.
Cowboys sign receiver T.Y. Hilton: Why veteran is good fit, how he could help Dallas’ offense - The Athletic
The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton, the team announced Monday.
Jeff Saturday foolishly stays with Colts QB Matt Ryan against Vikings
Colts QB Matt Ryan will start at Minnesota, despite not being good enough. Jeff Saturday made that call, which suggests he’s not good enough, either.
COLTS MEDIA
Yannick dropping gems to the next generation.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 12, 2022
Pass Rusher to Pass Rusher. pic.twitter.com/VMbRL0qTlo
Loading comments...