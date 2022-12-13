Colts’ Fantasy Waiver Wire: Week 15

Buy Low

Dameon Pierce, running back, Texans

Pierce has finished in the top 15 of running backs just once in his past seven games, after doing so in three of his first five. The rookie has seen some competition from veteran Rex Burkhead, and reached the endzone just once in the past eight games. Unfavourable game scripts mean he will not see consistent usage, but he has a favourable schedule coming up, and I think he could blow up against the Colts in Week 18.

Nick Chubb, running back, Browns

Nick Chubb has been a minor disappointment this season, especially after his bye week, as he has just two touchdowns over his past five games. Since Watson came back as the starting quarterback, Chubb finished as the 36th and 29th ranked running back, and with a tough schedule coming up to close the season, Chubb’s value is not getting any lower.

Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver, Dolphins

Minor injuries, tough matchups, and a bit of bad luck, and Jaylen Waddle cooled off considerably. He has now finished outside of the top 50 for the second week in a row, and has just three catches over the past two games. Waddle has an insane an amount of talent, and he has the potential to put up a top 5 performance any single week, so look for him as a high ceiling option for the playoffs.

Waiver Wire

Donovan Peoples-Jones, wide receiver, Browns

Peoples-Jones has quickly asserted himself as one of Deshaun Watson’s favourite targets, and he had his best game of the season yet, going for 114 yards on eight catches. Watson’s chemistry with DPJ will only get better as the season progresses, so he is definitely worthy of a waiver claim.

D.J. Chark, wide receiver, Lions

Chark is establishing himself as a decent weapon in the Lions’ high-flying offense, and went off for a top 5 finish last week. While this level of production certainly cannot be expected to happen every single game, Chark is looking like he could be a key part for a team with a fairly easy schedule over the next four weeks.

Kyren Williams, running back, Rams

While Cam Akers gets all the flashes, don’t be surprised if head coach Sean McVay suddenly turns to Kyren Williams for the starting job, especially with the season already lost. The relationship with Akers is broken, and the Rams might be eager to look at what they have with Williams, who has been effective in limited touches.

Evan Engram, tight end, Jaguars

Engram has blown up over the past two weeks, and has been among the best tight ends this season so it was certainly a surprise watching him available on over 50% of the leagues. While he had some terrible performances scattered throughout the year, the pickings are desperately slim at the tight end position, so Engram is a more than decent choice.