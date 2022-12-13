Colts Promote TE Nikola Kalinic from Practice Squad; Sign WR Robert Foster to Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team has promoted tight end Nikola Kalinic from the team’s practice squad and waived wideout Keke Coutee in a corresponding 53-man roster move.

The team also signed wideout Robert Foster to the team’s practice squad, who was among the players the Colts worked out on Monday.

As an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of York, and having played for the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats the prior two seasons, the 6’4”, 245 pound Kalinic signed with the Colts this past offseason. He has appeared in 3 games (1 start) this year, providing extra tight end depth.

Meanwhile, Foster is a 6’2”, 196 pound speedy wideout (4.44 forty time) undrafted out of Alabama in 2018, who is well-traveled in his career but has 32 career receptions for 642 receiving yards (20.1 ypr. avg.) and 3 touchdown receptions during 30 games (7 starts).

The majority of those numbers came in 2018 as a standout rookie with the Buffalo Bills.

He could provide additional depth at wideout—should the Colts need him in a pinch.