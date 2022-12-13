Colts Assistant O-Line Coach Kevin Mawae to Serve as Team’s Interim TEs Coach

According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, Indianapolis Colts assistant offensive line coach Kevin Mawae will serve as the team’s interim tight ends coach to finish the season—as Klayton Adams has accepted a new coaching position at Stanford University:

Colts TE coach Klayton Adams has taken a coaching job at Stanford, per Jeff Saturday.



Kevin Mawae will take over the TE room for the rest of the season.



That means the Colts are down 3 offensive coaches since the start of the year: Frank Reich, Marcus Brady and Klayton Adams. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 13, 2022

As an 8x NFL All-Pro at center, Mawae may help with the blocking of the Colts tight ends—which is something they could use help with after longtime veteran Jack Doyle’s retirement (who remains sorely missed in that regard).

However, regarding catching, creating separation, and route running technique, probably not much help on that front.

It may not matter regardless, as this short-handed Colts coaching staff is part of a sinking ship that is already going down in chilly waters to close the season.

The Colts are 4-8-1, with the league’s seventh worst record, and may not realistically win another game aside from the season finale against the even lowlier Houston Texans. Who exactly is coaching their tight end room seems rather trivial at this point of the season.

But with Jeff Saturday’s shocking hire as interim head coach, is Dallas Clark available?