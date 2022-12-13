ESPN’s Todd McShay Projects Colts to Select Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski in Early 2023 NFL Mock Draft

According to ESPN Todd McShay’s early 2023 NFL Mock Draft (subscription), the Indianapolis Colts will select Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski with the 7th overall pick:

7. Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern Everyone knows Indy needs a quarterback, but it shouldn’t be reaching for the fourth-best passer in the class at No. 7. I’m sure the Colts will attempt to move up, but let’s not forget about the other problems with this roster. You can’t blame all 46 sacks allowed (tied for the NFL’s most) on Matt Ryan’s lack of mobility, especially considering the offensive line’s 46.8% pass block win rate is dead last in the NFL. Skoronski might not have ideal length at 6-foot-4, but his quickness and technique pop on tape. Plus, he is a stout run-blocker, which would open things up for Jonathan Taylor. Skoronski could slide into the left tackle role and help fix a unit that fell off quite a bit in 2022.

The 6’4”, 315 pound junior offensive tackle for the Wildcats made 12 starts in 2022 and was 1st-Team All-Big Ten for a consecutive season, as well as the recipient of the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year award:

Northwestern LT Peter Skoronski ended the 2022 season with a 93.7 PFF pass-blocking grade, the highest in the country.



That's also the best season pass-blocking mark by any offensive lineman in the last two full years.



He allowed just six pressures and one sack. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/sQWmvZbSmb — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) November 28, 2022

The Colts have to shore up their starting offensive line. Upgrading at left tackle would go a long way towards achieving that goal—although rookie Bernhard Raimann has shown flashes and growth at the position and cannot be ruled out as the long-term answer either.

Left tackle remains an area of improvement for the Colts going forward—whether it’s Raimann or someone else filling that sizable void since Anthony Castonzo retired in 2020.

That being said, I’d be joining the Colts faithful this offseason with flaming torches and pitchforks marching on Lucas Oil Stadium if the team uses its newfound premier draft position to take a left tackle over finding a potential franchise quarterback.

Trade up.

Trade down.

Don’t care.

It’s long overdue that the Colts finally take the plunge at the position, and this would be the best draft position the team has had since Andrew Luck shockingly retired to find that guy.