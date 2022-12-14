 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Rehabbing Rookie TE Drew Ogletree Expects to Be Ready for OTAs

Colts rookie tight end Drew Ogletree is progressing well in his injury rehab from a training camp suffered torn ACL.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: JUN 01 Indianapolis Colts OTA Offseason Workouts Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Drew Ogletree is progressing well from a torn ACL that he suffered in mid-August during joint training camp practice with the Detroit Lions, and he expects to be ready for OTAs next year (via The Athletic’s Zak Keefer):

As a 2022 6th round pick of the Colts out of Youngstown State, the 6’5”, 260 pound rookie tight end was one of the breakout stories of this year’s past training camp, showcasing his receiving and developing blocking skills—even garnering first-team reps offensively.

While the rookie was poised for a meaningful role on offense in 2022, his debut season was unfortunately cut short after registering just 1 catch for 5 yards during preseason.

OTAs typically begin in late May and continue through early June, so it’s encouraging to hear that Ogletree is well on track to be back fully healthy next season.

