Colts Rehabbing Rookie TE Drew Ogletree Expects to Be Ready for OTAs

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Drew Ogletree is progressing well from a torn ACL that he suffered in mid-August during joint training camp practice with the Detroit Lions, and he expects to be ready for OTAs next year (via The Athletic’s Zak Keefer):

Quiet day in the Colts' locker room, but did have a long chat with rookie TE Drew Ogletree. After a great camp, remember, he tore his ACL in a practice vs. the Lions.



Rehabbing well. Running, jumping, even doing 1-legged squats on the injured knee. Expects to be full-go for OTAs — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 14, 2022

As a 2022 6th round pick of the Colts out of Youngstown State, the 6’5”, 260 pound rookie tight end was one of the breakout stories of this year’s past training camp, showcasing his receiving and developing blocking skills—even garnering first-team reps offensively.

While the rookie was poised for a meaningful role on offense in 2022, his debut season was unfortunately cut short after registering just 1 catch for 5 yards during preseason.

OTAs typically begin in late May and continue through early June, so it’s encouraging to hear that Ogletree is well on track to be back fully healthy next season.