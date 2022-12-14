Colts Injury Report: Tuesday and Wednesday

The Indianapolis Colts released their Tuesday and Wednesday injury report for Week 15 of the NFL season ahead of their Saturday game.

Cornerback Brandon Facyson missed both practices due to an illness. An illness has been making its way through the Colts players and has caused a few to miss playing time. Facyson missing back to back practices doesn’t bode well for his availability for Saturday. Facyson is a vital part of the depth at cornerback and would be a big loss if he can’t play this week.

Cornerback Kenny Moore has missed both practices due to an ankle injury. Moore injured his ankle against the Pittsburgh Steelers and ended up missing the following game against the Dallas Cowboys because of the injury. The bye week doesn’t seem to have sped up the progress on Moore’s ankle injury recovery as he is still unable to practice. It looks as if Moore is set to miss a third game because of the injury.

Right tackle Braden Smith is back to practicing full after missing the game against the Dallas Cowboys with an illness.

Wide receiver Michael Strachan missed practice today with a concussion. Strachan was a full participant yesterday and not listed on the injury report so it appears as if he picked up the concussion at practice. With Strachan picking up a concussion this late in the week it will be extremely hard for him to pass through the concussion protocol in time to contribute on Saturday.