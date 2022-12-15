Colts Reacts Survey: Week 15

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

With their playoff hopes realistically over, the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) will travel to the Minnesota Vikings (10-3) to take on one of the league’s more high powered offenses.

As an underdog again (+4), the Colts will look to snap a three-game losing streak—although much of the Horseshoe faithful may be hoping (*if not actively cheering on) that Indianapolis actually falls short in this one—in order to obtain better draft position.

The Colts currently sit at the 7th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and have the chance to move down even a few more spots—with the season finale against the Houston Texans (1-11-1) at home as likely their only favored matchup down the season’s final stretch run.

The Colts’ already favorable draft slot has some Indy fans thinking about ‘draft SZN’ extra early—especially in the hopes of finding a franchise quarterback again.

With that being said, how are you feeling about things, Colts fans?