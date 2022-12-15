Colts News: How many Colts deserve Pro Bowl consideration?

How Many Colts Deserve Pro Bowl Consideration?

Let’s slot Colts into two categories----“deserving Pro Bowlers, could be voted in; deserving, not likely to be voted into the game.”

Week 14 Colts Draft Order Watch: Nearing The Top Five

The bye week was great to the Colts (4-8-1) and their pursuit of securing a higher draft pick in 2023.

Colts: Matt Ryan has had a challenge creating explosive plays

The Colts say they are sticking with Matt Ryan, but they know they need to generate more explosive passing plays to have a chance to win.

Colts Notebook: Taylor focused on strong finish | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

It's not been the encore season Jonathan Taylor was looking for, but the star running back believes there's still room for success over the final four weeks.

Indianapolis Colts LB-Shaquille Leonard Named Recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been selected by his teammates as the recipient of the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award.

Draft Review: Dwight Freeney - Rick Gosselin

Colts rookie Alec Pierce aims high: ‘That’s either my football, or it’s nobody’s’ - The Athletic

The athletic wideout’s upside has been a bright spot for Indy and he’s up for the challenge to get better, just like in college.

