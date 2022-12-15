49ers at Seahawks Week 15 Thursday Night Football: Picks and Predictions

Amazing game we have tonight on our hands with the Seahawks (+ 145) hosting the Niners (- 170), as the NFC West race heats up. In the midst of a six game winning streak, the 49ers are currently 3.5-point favorites despite having lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and now being led by “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy. Led by a dominant defense, and an offense filled with playmakers, San Francisco is my personal favorite to make it to the Super Bowl out of the NFC. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Niners are fresh off a resounding 35-7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on a game where CMC carried the offense, scoring two touchdowns and racking up over 150 yards, while the defense made life miserable for Tom Brady and co., forcing three turnovers and allowing just 4.4 yards per play.

The Seahawks suffered a stunning loss against the Carolina Panthers, on a game where the offense made too many mistakes, and Darnold did just enough to escape Lumen Field with a win. A hard loss for Seattle that left them just on the outside the playoffs, which makes this game that much more important for them.

Other than Chris Shepherd, the entire staff is going with the 49ers on this one. Keep in mind that last Thursday only Stephen Reed had chosen the Rams to win, so the odd man might have the truth here.