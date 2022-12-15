Colts Injury Report: CB Moore and WR Strachan Ruled OUT As CB Facyson Is DOUBTFUL

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 15 of the NFL season ahead of their Saturday game.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II has been ruled OUT with an ankle injury for Saturdays game against the Minnesota Vikings. Moore injured his ankle in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been unable to practice or play since. With Moore out expect Rodgers to slide into the starting cornerback spot with Tony Brown providing depth at nickel position.

Wide receiver Michael Strachan has been ruled OUT with a concussion injury for Saturdays game against the Minnesota Vikings. Strachan picked up a concussion during practice and has been unable to practice since. With Strachan out expect Dezmon Patmon to slide into the depth position at wide receiver should he be needed.

Cornerback Brandon Facyson has been ruled DOUBTFUL with an illness for Saturdays game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts could be without two of their top four corners this weekend if Facyson is unable to play. A practice squad elevation may be in the works if Facyson is unavailable on Saturday.