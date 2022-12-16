 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts News: Jim Irsay provides early details on Colts coaching search

As one might expect, Jim Irsay will keep his options open after Jeff Saturday was named interim head coach with no professional coaching experience. College coaches will undoubtedly be among those Irsay calls to interview.

Colts Notebook: Irsay provides early details on coaching search | Colts | heraldbulletin.com
Jim Irsay suggested college coaches will factor into his head coaching search next month, and CNHI Sports Indiana looks at four potential candidates from those ranks.

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor: You’re fighting for your legacy, fighting for the horseshoe
Jonathan Taylor on end of season

There's No Quit in Colts RB Jonathan Taylor - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
The Indianapolis Colts are returning from a bye week in a season that looks finished, but Jonathan Taylor is ready to work.

Colts Sign DT McTelvin Agim To The Practice Squad, Release WR Robert Foster From The Practice Squad
The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday.

Colts: Disappointing running game has chance to finish strong
Indianapolis ranks just 26th in the NFL in both rushing yards and yards per carry, but the Colts' final four opponents haven't stopped the run well.

