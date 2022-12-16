 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Podcast: Are the Vikings prime for another upset?

Or is Indy on a hardline to a top-10 draft pick?

By David J Walker
The Vikings may lead the NFC North, but they’ve not looked as dominant in recent weeks. They lost to a surging Detroit Lions team last week and their season is littered with very narrow victories. That said, they have some insanely talented players like the best receiver in football, Justin Jefferson.

Can the Colts pull off an upset against a playoff team? We discuss that and more in our latest preview podcast. Topics include:

  • The Colts defense, their recent performances and why much of that still falls on the inept offense
  • The offensive line for Indy and why the matchup against guys like Danielle Hunter is concerning
  • The matchup the Colts will want to take advantage of to have a hope of winning
  • How does a team even think about stopping Justin Jefferson?
  • So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

