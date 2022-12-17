Colts News: 3 Things the Colts must do to Upset the Vikings

3 Things Indianapolis Colts Must Do to Upset Minnesota Vikings - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

With the Indianapolis Colts traveling north to Minneapolis, they will need to account for some big names if they want to top the Minnesota Vikings.

Colts hope to hold off Minnesota's celebration | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

The Vikings can clinch the NFC North title with a win Saturday. The Colts are just hoping to ruin that party.

NFL: Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings Indiana Football Matt Ryan

Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Saturday meeting with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Game Preview: Colts vs. Vikings, Week 15

Here’s everything you need to know before the Colts kick off on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Colts mailbag: What's the point in starting Matt Ryan?

The Colts are fresh out of the bye week, and you have questions on the team. Insider Nate Atkins answers the mail.

NFL Week 15 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

Everything you need to know for the NFL in Week 15, including bold predictions, key stats, fantasy advice and score picks.

Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, Sean Payton: Who are the NFL's 2023 head coach candidates? | NFL News | Sky Sports

The NFL's head coaching carousel is gathering speed as losing franchises begin to gear up for 2023 and pressure mounts on underachieving teams around the league. But who could be hired this coming offseason?

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Colts’ soon-to-be free agents hope to boost resumes over final 4 games - The Athletic

Wide receiver Parris Campbell, kicker Chase McLaughlin and linebackers Bobby Okereke and E.J. Speed are set to hit the market.

COLTS MEDIA