Report: Colts Elevate LB Forrest Rhyne, CB Darrell Baker Jr. To Active Roster For Game Against Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts made a couple of different roster moves ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Linebacker Forrest Rhyne and cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. were both brought up from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Friday afternoon.

We have elevated CB Darrell Baker Jr. and LB Forrest Rhyne to the active roster from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/gVwkZuW1Vs — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 16, 2022

Rhyne, an undrafted free agent out of Villanova, has spent the majority of his time on Indianapolis’ practice squad.

Rhyne has been brought up to the active roster two different times this season. Once against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 and then again in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite being brought up, Rhyne did not see any snaps at linebacker against either team.

The rookie linebacker has primarily played on special teams. During the game against the Steelers, Rhyne saw 38% of the team’s special teams snaps and then played 58% of special teams snaps the following week against the Cowboys. Given that his increase in snaps has gone up in each game played, It’s very likely Rhyne see more time with the special teams unit Saturday against Minnesota.

Similarly, Baker Jr. is also an undrafted rookie and hasn’t taken a single starting snap in a game this season. The rookie cornerback has been on Indy’s practice squad for the last several months after spending a few months on the Arizona Cardinals.

With injuries to cornerbacks Brandon Facyson (illness) and Kenny Moore II (ankle), the Colts don’t have a ton of depth behind starters Stephon Gilmore and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. So, Baker Jr. may see some playing time in Facyson and Moore’s absences.