Colts’ Injury Report, Week 15: Kenny Moore II, Brandon Facyson, Mike Strachan Among Those Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Among those inactive include defensive end Ben Banogu, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, cornerback Brandon Facyson, center Wesley French, cornerback Kenny Moore II, wide receiver Mike Strachan and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

Indy will be down two key starters in their secondary in cornerbacks Kenny Moore II and Brandon Facyson, which is far from ideal when facing one of the league’s best wide receiver duos in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Facyson, who is battling an illness, was originally listed as doubtful on the team’s final injury report before being downgraded to out on Friday. Moore II is battling an ankle injury which has sidelined him for the last couple of weeks.

With Moore II and Facyson both being inactive, the Colts brought up rookie Darrell Baker Jr. from their practice squad to help with depth behind starters Stephon Gilmore and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Although Baker Jr. has yet to see any playing time in his career, the former undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern may see some snaps in Facyson and Moore’s absences.

The Colts are coming off their bye week and currently sit at 4-8-1. Indy will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak with a win over the 10-3 Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota, meanwhile, is also coming off a loss in Week 14 to the Detroit Lions and will be looking to bounce back and keep pace with teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC playoff picture.

Although Indy has doesn’t have a strong chance to make the playoffs at just 3%, the team knows that they’re still not mathematically eliminated and want to close out their final four games of the 2022 season in a strong way.