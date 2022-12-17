Week 15 Post Game Wrap

This was supposed to be the outcome today. The Colts were supposed to lose this game. Anyone saying otherwise is lying to themselves and yes, even with the Colts up 33-0, in my heart of hearts I knew that lead wasn’t safe and you know you did, too. The Vikings did everything in their power to just hand the Colts a completely unnecessary victory and the Colts did what they appear to be destined to do and that’s lose them all. Up next are the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football the day after Christmas. Just lovin’ all this prime time football, Jim!

I don’t think anyone else is getting fired or anything. I do think Jeff Saturday has coached himself out of this job, though. I think there are people more in-tune with how to manage a football game than he has shown to be in terms of timeouts and challenges. Parks Frazier hasn’t wowed me with his complete gameplan and ability to move the ball at-will.

Moving on! Happy Holidays if you celebrate!