Matchups to Watch Revisited: Week 15 @Vikings

DeForest Buckner vs. Ed Ingram

Buckner got a big time sack on Kirk Cousins in the first half, and was constantly harrassing him. Like everything in this game, it was a tale of two halves, as Buckner was just dominant in the first one, taking advantage of a favourable matchup against Ed Ingram, while he was erased in the second one.

Bernard Raimann vs. Za’Darius Smith

I have been pleasantly surprised by the play of Bernard Raimann these past few weeks, as I think there is now evidence enough that he can be the left tackle of the future with proper coaching and continous playing time. Of course there are going to be some rough patches along the way, as the guy just barely started playing football, and has just a couple of years of experience playing tackle, but the physical tools are definitely there.

Stephon Gilmore / Isaiah Rodgers vs. Justin Jefferson

Jefferson finished the game with 12 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. Him being perhaps the most well-rounded receiver in the league, hoping to stop him might prove to be impossible, but the Colts failed to even contain him. Both Gilmore and Rodgers just looked too slow on many reps, especially in the second half, but when you are going up against a receiver the caliber of Jefferson, you just know he is going to burn you.

Gus Bradley vs. Kirk Cousins

The Colts’ defense went into halftime 7-0 up against the Vikings, as Julian Blackmon scored on a pick-six. Two turnovers, a touchdown, just three first downs in seven drives. That was perhaps the most dominant first half I have seen from a Colts’ defense against such a talented opponent. Now for the second half... nine drives, six touchdowns allowed. I don’t know what happened inside that locker room, but yikes.

Colts vs. Getting in the way of a top 5 pick

I mean, I wanted the Colts to lose because I strongly think that winning six games this season would put the team too far away to get the guy for the future to lead this team at quarterback, but I definitely do not want them to lose in such embarrasing fashion. Biggest comeback in NFL history, and we allowed it. No matter the head coach, quarterback, whatever, when stuff like this happens changes need to be made, and I am not talking about assistant coaches or anything of the sort. After Saturday’s game, the only coach I am keeping after this season is Bubba Ventrone, everyone else needs to be gone. I am not sure I even want Ballard to be the guy that is given the chance to draft the quarterback for the future. I want a clean house, fresh start.