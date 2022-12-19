Keeping tabs on potential head-coaches for the Colts: Week 16

Disclaimer: These are the favourites according to Vegas, not my personal picks or the guys I think have the best chance of getting the job in the end.

Mike Kafka, OC, Giants

The Giants’ offense has cooled off a bit in the past couple of weeks, but Kafka still maged to put together an offense that con both run and pass the ball resulting in above-average production, and he did so with a cast of unspectacular players, led by Daniel Jones at quarterback. The Giants scored 20 points against the Commanders and did not turn the ball over during the game. I think that Kafka would be able to work wonders with a young quarterback, MPJ and Alec Pierce, hopefully a healthy Jonathan Taylor, Jelani Woods, and an improved offensive line.

Greg Roman, OC, Ravens

Once again, the Ravens were without quarterback Lamar Jackson, and once again it showed, as they managed to score just three points against the Cleveland Browns. It is very difficult to judge an offense when they are missing their starting quarterback, and especially when the entire offense revolves so much around him. Still, failing to adapt is never a good sign, and one has to wonder whether Roman needs Jackson to be succesful, and will not be able to replicate that offense anywhere in the NFL.

DeMeco Ryans, DC, 49ers

While the Niners defense failed to create any turnovers and sacked Geno Smith just three times, they held the Seahawks’ quarterback to just 5.40 yards per attempt, and held KW9 under four yards per carry. Yet another dominant outing by the Niners defensive unit, who rank 7th in sacks, 4th in turnovers forced per game, and 1st in EPA/Play allowed.

Kellen Moore, OC, Cowboys

The more I watch the Cowboys’ offense, the less convinced I am that Kellen Moore would be a good head coach in today’s NFL. I said it before, I don’t see anything revolutionary about it, and with the amount of talent this team has they should be blowing opposing teams away. Yes, they just scored 34, but you know what team also scored 34 points against Jacksonville? That’s right, the Colts.

Shane Steichen, OC, Eagles

Jalen Hurts scored three rushing touchdowns, A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith combined for over 300 yards, and the Eagles managed to overcome three giveaways to defeat the Bears 25-20 and improve to 13-1 on the season (how about Nick Sirianni though). I honestly don’t understand how Steichen is among the favourites, as the ties with Frank Reich are strong and it seems like there are still some hard feelings there.

Jim Harbaugh, HC, Michigan

Who says no? Every single Colts’ fan has thought about this idea at least once, and I would not be opposed to giving him control over the roster also, not only head-coaching duties. Ballard has shown enough that I trust him to find good players, but his blatant mistakes this past offseason, and his inability to secure a franchise quarterback are the kryptonites one just cannot ignore. Harbaugh has proven NFL experience, and he has led Michigan to the #2 spot in the college football rankings and into the CFP.