Report: ‘Highly unlikely’ Colts RB Jonathan Taylor returns for remainder of 2022 season

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis Colts reigning NFL First-Team All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor is not expected to return for the 2022 season—after suffering a high-ankle sprain during this past weekend’s shocking loss:

Taylor was limping following his first touch of the afternoon, having re-aggravated a lingering right ankle injury that had already limited him during the 2022 campaign.

The 4-9-1 Colts have no realistic playoff aspirations at this time, as they’re positioning themselves for a potential Top 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Therefore, Taylor being shut down for the remainder of the season has greater implications for fantasy football playoff teams.

It makes sense for the Colts and Taylor to get this ankle injury finally healed—with nothing on the line, except losing for a better draft pick (which sitting Taylor should theoretically help).

Unfortunately though, Taylor will fall short of 1,000 rushing yards for the first time to start his highly impressive pro career—with 861 total rushing yards.

The Colts will likely turn to Zach Moss, as the between the tackles runner, who had 24 carries during Saturday’s shocking collapse, as well as Deon Jackson (13 carries) deployed in largely a receiving role.

The Colts have three games left against the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, and Houston Texans to close the season.