Colts’ Snap Counts: Week 15 vs. Vikings

In a game that will be remembered for quite some time, the Indianapolis Colts suffered a historic 39-36 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, and are now 4-9-1 on the season.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Sunday’s game and what stood out most offensively and defensively from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Offense:

Key Contributors:

Running back Jonathan Taylor went out in the first quarter with an ankle injury, so the Colts quickly turned to backs Deon Jackson and Zack Moss. Moss and Jackson rushed for a combined 136 yards and played a pivotal role in helping Indy jump out to an early lead.

As a team, the Colts rushed for a total of 171 yards and put up a season-high 33 points in the first half.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. also had a productive day with ten receptions for 60 yards on 14 total targets. Pittman Jr. also contributed as a rusher, picking up 30 rushing yards on two attempts.

Defense:

Key Contributors:

Defensively, there were several players who stood out. Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo recorded a career-high two sacks along with fives tackles, including a tackle for loss. Kwity Paye recorded five tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss. DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Ifeadi Odenigbo, and Yannick Ngakoue all recorded a sack and made plays for Indy’s defense. Indy’s defense recorded seven sacks and forced multiple takeaways, too.

Safeties Julian Blackmon and rookie Rodney Thomas II both played fairly well Saturday, as both recorded key interceptions at points during the game. Blackmon’s interception was a pick-six that put the Colts up 30-0, and Thomas’ takeaway came later in the game and ended what appeared to be a promising Minnesota drive.

Linebackers Zaire Franklin and Bobby Okereke played very well, too. Franklin recorded ten total tackles (six solo) and forced a fumble in the first half that was recovered by cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Okereke had 12 total tackles (six solo) and a pass deflection as well. Both Okereke and Franklin have been excellent for the Colts’ defense, and their strong performances continued on Saturday.