Packers vs. Rams Monday Night Football Week 15 Predictions

Another week, another Monday Night Football matchup, as the Packers (- 350) host the Rams (+ 290) in Lambeau Field. The Packers are currently favourites by 7.5-points, as not only they are playing at home, but the Rams have been an even bigger disappointment than the Colts this season, as they currently have a 4-9 record a year after winning the Super Bowl. For updated lines, visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The Packers are coming off their bye-week, but are 2-7 over their past nine games. Aaron Rodgers has taken a step back this season, and his supporting cast has gotten considerably worse. There is talent and promise in that offense with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, but the defense is too much of a liability and it is clear that they just cannot rely on AR12 any longer.

The Rams won a shocking game against the Las Vegas Raiders last Thursday, on a game that featured a 98-yard game winning drive by newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield capped off by a touchdown strike to Van Jefferson. The Rams have plenty of talent so they are still a rather dangerous team, and it seems like Baker is better than Jordan Wolford. Keep in mind Mayfield is also auditioning for a starting job next season, so he has plenty of reasons to give it his all.

Other than Stephen Reed (who was the only one that got last week’s TNF matchup right) and Chris Shepherd, the entire staff is going with the Packers on this one.