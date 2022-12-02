Colts Player Ratings: Week 13 — Offense Slips a lot

The Madden rating series is back for a 3rd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable to the team. Please note that these are current values and don’t consider the value or future improvement/potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

Tiers

95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL

90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL

85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game

80 to 84 — An above-average starter

75 to 79 — An average starter

70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts

65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup

60 to 64 — An average backup

60 or below — A borderline roster player

Quarterbacks

Matt Ryan — 78 (-2)

Nick Foles — 74

Sam Ehlinger — 67

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor — 92 (-2)

Zack Moss — 72

Deon Jackson — 68

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr — 88

Parris Campbell — 76

Alec Pierce — 75 (-1)

Michael Strachan — 67

Keke Coutee — 65

Ashton Dulin — 69 (Injured Reserve)

Tight Ends

Mo Alie-Cox — 79 (-1)

Jelani Woods — 72 (+2)

Kylen Granson — 69

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson — 95

Braden Smith — 79 (+1)

Ryan Kelly — 72

Dennis Kelly — 67

Danny Pinter — 66

Bernhard Raimann — 64

Will Fries — 63 (-1)

Wesley French — 62

Matt Pryor — 61

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner — 96

Grover Stewart — 93

Yannick Ngakoue — 87 (+1)

Kwity Paye — 82

Dayo Odeyingbo — 72

Ifeadi Odenigbo — 70

Ben Banogu — 69

Eric Johnson — 68

Byron Cowart — 67

Chris Williams — 64

Tyquan Lewis — 76 (Injured Reserve)

Linebackers

Bobby Okereke — 82

E.J. Speed — 79 (+1)

Zaire Franklin — 75

Jojo Domann — 64

Grant Stuard — 62

Darius Shaquille Leonard — 94 (Injured Reserve)

Secondary

Stephon Gilmore — 94

Kenny Moore III — 84

Isaiah Rodgers — 79

Rodney McCleod — 78 (+2)

Julian Blackmon — 75

Rodney Thomas II — 74

Nick Cross — 71 (-1)

Brandon Facyson — 69 (+1)

Dallis Flowers — 63

Tony Brown — 63

Trevor Denbow — 62

Armani Watts — 68 (Injured Reserve)

Special Teams

Luke Rhodes — 87 (+1)

Chase McLaughlin — 86 (+2)

Matt Haack — 82

Rigoberto Sanchez — 85 (Injured Reserve)

Biggest Mover

Jelani Woods

Woods had an ugly drop early in the game, but responded with a career day after that. He’s a huge body with a large catch radius which makes him a very good receiving target; Matt Ryan used him all day. If he can build off this performance, he could be a very good receiving tight end although he might be limited by his speed and explosiveness. Either way, he found a way to be very productive against the Steelers so maybe the Colts will find ways to use him more.

Biggest Dropper

Jonathan Taylor

He just isn’t the same player he was last year; the fumbles are getting very concerning as he’s lost 4 fumbles this season and he’s not as explosive either. Taylor isn’t 100% in terms of health and it’s hurting the offense that is suppose to run through him.