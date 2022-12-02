Way too early breakdowns on potential Colts QB Draft Prospects

Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin: Is Bryce too Young? Does Levis have the Will? Is Anthony too Rich?
Stampede Blue presents Saddle Up With Shaad and Destin. On this episode, Rashaad rides solo and gets a head start on the quickly approaching draft season.
Today’s topics include:
- Harbaugh to Indy Rumors
- A head start on the upcoming QB class
- GM talk
- And More!
Follow the hosts on Twitter by clicking below:
Rashaad McGinnis (@ShaadMcGinnis)
Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams)
To have your question read on the show, submit them on Twitter. Or, have your voice be a part of Saddle Up by calling us at 317-426-6387 and following the voicemail directions.
Stampede Blue podcasts can be found at any major podcast location, or feel free to push play below:
If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so! Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:
Loading comments...