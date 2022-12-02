 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Way too early breakdowns on potential Colts QB Draft Prospects

Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin: Is Bryce to Young? Does Levis have the Will? Is Anthony too Rich?

By destinadams and ShaadMcginnis
NCAA Football: Georgia at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin: Is Bryce too Young? Does Levis have the Will? Is Anthony too Rich?

Logo made by Rhett Coblentz

Stampede Blue presents Saddle Up With Shaad and Destin. On this episode, Rashaad rides solo and gets a head start on the quickly approaching draft season.

Today’s topics include:

  • Harbaugh to Indy Rumors
  • A head start on the upcoming QB class
  • GM talk
  • And More!

Rashaad McGinnis (@ShaadMcGinnis)

Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams)

