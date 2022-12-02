Colts Injury Report: RT Smith And CB Moore Ruled OUT As TE Woods And CB Rodgers QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts released their Friday injury report today for Week 13 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II has been ruled OUT with an ankle injury for Sundays game against the Dallas Cowboys. Moore injured his ankle against the Steelers and had missed practice all week. Interim HC Jeff Saturday described Moore’s injury as ““week to week” today so Sundays game could be the first of a few games that Moore misses. With Moore out for Sunday expect Isaiah Rodgers or Tony Brown to slide into the nickel corner spot.

Right tackle Braden Smith has been ruled OUT with an illness for Sundays game against the Dallas Cowboys. Smith is the latest Colts players to be hit with an illness and another to have to miss game time because of it. With Smith out this week then expect Dennis Kelly or Matt Pryor to man the right tackle spot in his absence.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has been ruled QUESTIONABLE with a knee injury for Sundays game against the Dallas Cowboys. Rodgers injured his knee during Thursday practice but managed to practice fully today. It looks like Rodgers will play Sunday but if he can’t go then the Colts depth at corner will be lacking. A practice squad elevation may be needed.

Tight end Jelani Woods has been ruled QUESTIONABLE with shoulder and quad injuries for Sundays game against the Dallas Cowboys. Woods missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices but was a full participant today. If Woods is unable to go on Sunday then expect Nikola Kalinic to be elevated from the practice squad.