Colts’ Stat of the Game: Week 15 @Vikings

Colts allow biggest comeback in NFL history.

That’s it, that’s the only stat that matters about Saturday. The Colts were up 33-0 at the half, and lost the game 39-36 in overtime. No matter the interim head coach, no matter the roster, you just cannot do something so embarrasing. I am all for the tanking, and believe that winning meaningless would risk the Colts’ draft position on what is a loaded quarterback class. I came into the game fully expecting Indy to lose, but was hoping to watch some flashes from the young guys. Instead, the team dominated the first half like I have never seen before.

Two touchdowns and a field goal in the first quarter and suddenly we were up 17-0. The defense was dominating, special teams got in on the action, and the offense was serviceable despite Jonathan Taylor going down with an injury in his first touch of the game. The Vikings’ three drives in the first quarter ended with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, a fumble, and a turnover on downs. The second quarter was more of the same, with the five Vikings’ drives ending in a turnover on downs, a punt, a pick-six, another punt, and then the end of the half.

But then, Viking nation attacked... and the Colts just checked out off the game. I have not seen such a level of softness and incompetence in my entire life as a Colts’ fan, and keep in mind I watched the entire 2-14 season. BIGGEST comeback in NFL history, and we are on the wrong side of it. That’s the story, there is nothing more to analyze than that. What happened is inexcusable, and is reason enough for Colts’ fans to ask for a lot more heads to roll this offseason. No-one can be excused from putting such a terrible product on the field, and changes need to be made both in the coaching staff and in the front office.

As for the numbers I think help explain what happened on Saturday, and what were the reasons for the meltdown, first and foremost the Colts’ interior offensive line was once again trash. Quenton Nelson held his own again as he slowly but surely returned to his dominant form, but Ryan Kelly and Will Fries played terribly.

The pass rush from the edges was basically non-existent, as Ngakoue and Paye combined for just five total pressures on over 90 pass rushing snaps. To put things into perspective, backups Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo had six pressures on 48 combined snaps.

Zaire Franklin is having himself a breakout season, but against the Vikings he played his worst game in the entire year, as he was exposed in the passing game. Franklin was targeted nine times, allowing eight receptions for 166 yards. Isaiah Rodgers also had a tough game, allowing a touchdown.

There were definitely some bright notes though, as kicker Chase McLoughlin made all five of his kicks, including another one over 50 yards (when we become competitive once again, we will be thankful to have such a reliable kicker). DeForest Buckner got 8 total pressures and was once again a beast. Stephon Gilmore was his reliable self. Bernard Raimann allowed just two pressures against Danielle Hunter. Dayo Odeyingbo got himself two sacks.