Colts News: Jeff Saturday is non-committal on sticking with Matt Ryan

NFL: Indianapolis Colts Interim Coach Jeff Saturday on starting QB Matt Ryan

INDIANAPOLIS – There was no unwavering support for Matt Ryan. Less than 24 hours after his Indianapolis Colts suffered the greatest collapse in the 102-year history of the NFL, interim head coach Jeff Saturday declined to declare he’s sticking with his struggling 37-year-old quarterback. Everything and everybody will be evaluated in the aftermath of Saturday’s […]

How Will Ankle Injury Impact Jonathan Taylor Colts Contract

The indestructible Jonathan Taylor is human. Should that impact likely contract negotiations for Taylor this offseason?

Colts' Dallis Flowers Continuing To Prove He Belongs, On Both Kick Returns And At Cornerback

Flowers, an undrafted rookie free agent from D-II Pittsburg State, had kickoff returns of 48 and 49 yards and played solid coverage against Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor likely out for season with high ankle sprain

League sources confirmed to IndyStar that Jonathan Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain and is unlikely to play again this season.

It looks like the Indianapolis Colts will have to shut star running back Jonathan Taylor down for the rest of the season.

Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor is feared to have a high ankle sprain and seems "likely" to miss the remaining three games of the season, a team source told ESPN.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has a high-ankle sprain and is unlikely to play again this season.

A day after surrendering a 33-point lead in a loss to the Vikings, the Colts still were looking for answers.

NFL Indianapolis Colts former Head Coach Frank Reich reflects on Minnesota Vikings' historic comeback

INDIANAPOLIS – There were boxes to be unpacked and items to be sorted through and stowed in his North Carolina home Saturday afternoon, but what was transpiring on the television screen kept tugging at Frank Reich. The NFL record – his NFL record – was in serious jeopardy. The Indianapolis Colts – his Indianapolis Colts […]

Colts Release DT Curtis Brooks From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

Will Colts owner Jim Irsay bring back GM Chris Ballard in 2023? - The Athletic

The flawed roster that Ballard built for 2022 has been routinely exposed this season, but his boss appears to be sticking by him.

Kravitz: Let’s talk about the Colts’ QB options with NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler - The Athletic

Armed with what is likely to be a top-10 pick, it is time for the Colts to draft a quarterback. But who will it be?

Colts vs. Vikings: Without Jonathan Taylor, Colts done in by identity

The Colts made it clear against the Vikings that they will run the ball whether they have an All-Pro back or not, and it contributed to the collapse.