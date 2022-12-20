Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Everything you need to know for Week 16

The Colts will prepare for another primetime game, another opportunity to reach a national audience for Monday Night Football. The Colts will host the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert. Here is all you need to know ahead of the game.

As the 2022 season nears its end, the Indianapolis Colts are moving toward a better 2023 NFL Draft position. The good news, this means the franchise should have a legitimate shot at just about any of the top QB prospects in this class. The bad news, it means the Colts are unlikely to win — maybe not even when they host the Houston Texans in Week 18.

No matter, the games will still need to be played, and this one should provide an opportunity for Colts fans to see one of the game's most promising young signal-callers, Justin Herbert. He spent much of the early part of the season with a depleted receiving corps due to injury but has Keenan Allen back to balance a strong rushing attack led by Austin Ekeler.

Another big reason to watch as the Colts get closer to closing out the 2022 season is that numerous young players might receive more opportunities down the stretch. Rookies Jelani Woods and Alec Pierce have both flashed big play ability on offense this season, and there are plenty of reasons that allowing each of them to get more looks could position for 2023. Undrafted special teams returner and defensive back Dallis Flowers has significantly impacted the return game since he was promoted from the practice squad. Does he play a more prominent role on defense moving forward?

Numerous pending free agents will need to be evaluated. Yannick Ngakoue, Brandon Facyson, Ashton Dulin, Rodney McLeod, Parris Campbell, Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed are all players who have played active roles for the Colts this season, and every one of them will be unrestricted if not re-signed before the 2023 league year beings. Sure, they will be interested in staying healthy, but some players are not guaranteed positions in the NFL moving forward unless they can continue to make an impression.

So there you have it, a Colts team fighting to keep the spirit and to look ahead for 2023 against a Chargers team with a promising young quarterback and enough weapons to be a serious contender very soon.