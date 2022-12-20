Report: Colts Place Running Back Jonathan Taylor on IR

The Indianapolis Colts have placed All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve, ending his 2022 season, according to Aaron Wilson.

#Colts are placing running back Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve due to ankle injury, per a league source. Colts promote Jordan Wilkins to 53 man roster from practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 20, 2022

Taylor left Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings early due to suffering an ankle injury. It was later revealed that the star back had suffered a high-ankle sprain to his right ankle and it was unlikely that he’d play again this season.

This is the same injury that caused Taylor to miss Weeks 5, 6, and 9 earlier this season, and now he’ll miss the team’s final three games against the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, and Houston Texans.

Just a season ago, we saw Taylor lead the league in rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), and he averaged over 100 rushing yards per game and 5.5 yards per attempt.

But this season has been a rough one for the All-Pro back, mainly due to the ankle injury that’s lingered for much of the season. Taylor will finish his 2022 campaign with career lows in rushing yards with 861, yards per attempt with 4.5, and just four total rushing touchdowns.

Placing Taylor on IR is probably the smartest move for the organization long-term, especially given that Taylor is one of the Colts’ best players to who they may look to give a contract extension in the near future. Allowing Taylor’s lingering ankle injury to heal is far more important for his long-term availability.