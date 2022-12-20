Colts Sign Running Back Jordan Wilkins to 53-Man Roster

The Indianapolis Colts have promoted running back Jordan Wilkins to their 53-man roster, according to Aaron Wilson.

Additionally, Wilson reports that the Colts have also signed Wilkins to a two-year contract extension, keeping him in Indianapolis for the remainder of the 2022 season and through 2023.

This move was made after the Colts placed All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor on IR earlier Tuesday morning.

Wilkins, a former fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, spent his first four seasons in Indianapolis and rushed for a total of 951 yards and had four touchdowns in that same span. Throughout his career, Wilkins has been a solid, if mostly unremarkable back. He’s got good vision and decent initial quickness but lacks the top-end speed that Taylor possesses. Wilkins is a decent pass catcher and is a willing blocker, as well. As he has never been a full-time starter, he will likely platoon with Deon Jackson and Zack Moss.