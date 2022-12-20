Colts’ Fantasy Waiver Wire: Week 16

We are close (or perhaps in your league already in) to the fantasy playoffs, which means one of two things, you either made it in and have your lineup already closed, or you missed them and have already thrown in the towel on another lost season. Either way, there are four value adds that could help your team in the final games of the year.

Deon Jackson, running back, Colts

Jonathan Taylor was officially placed on IR, meaning that the Colts’ running back snaps will go to either Deon Jackson or Zach Moss. Jackson has a much higher ceiling because of his already proven value as a receiver out of the backfield. The Colts’ offense is not blowing anyone out of the water, but Jackson is worth an add based on volume alone.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, wide receiver, Browns

DPJ has been volatile this season, but he is developing that connection with Deshaun Watson and scored a touchdown this past week. While not flashy, Peoples-Jones offers considerable upside and he should only improve week by week.

Elijah Moore, wide receiver, Jets

Moore has now received over six targets in each of the past three games, but the Jets’ quarterback situation is not ideal by any means and there is plenty of competition for targets in the Jets’ offense. Still, if that volume remains consistent, Moore has the potential to blow up, so he is worth a risky start if you consider yourself the underdog for your matchup.

Juwan Johnson, tight end, Saints

Seven touchdowns in the past seven games is definitely not sustainable, but that level of production in what has been a terrible year for tight ends as a whole is worth of an add. The Saints’ offense is not consistent at all, and I would not be surprised at all if Johnson fails to score even a single point this Sunday, but there are not much better options here at the position.

Gardner Minshew, quarterback, Eagles

Minshew will probably start in the place of injured Jalen Hurts, and he will most likely take over the rest of the season as the Eagles do not have anything else to play for as they secured the #1 seed. Minshew offers a high ceiling option as he is a consistent quarterback in an amazing offense.