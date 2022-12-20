Colts Make Handful of Roster Moves on Tuesday, Including Signing Local Product LB Cameron McGrone

The Indianapolis Colts made a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, including signing linebacker Cameron McGrone off the New England Patriots practice squad, signing running back Jordan Wilkins from the practice squad to the active roster, waiving defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, and placing Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve.

The team also signed tight end Dominique Dafney and running back Aaron Shampklin to its taxi-man squad.

The 6’1”, 236 pound McGrone was originally a 2021 5th round pick of the Patriots out of Michigan. Of course, Colts fans may know him already as a local standout football product from Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis—where he was a 4-star high school recruit.

McGrone did not play during his rookie season because he was placed on injured reserve and spent this current season on New England’s practice squad until he was signed by Indy.

The surprising cut of the day was the Colts waiving Odenigo, who had become a solid rotational defensive lineman for their defense. The 28 year old defensive end had 12 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and a blocked punt during 13 games this season.

The Colts likely want to give the veteran a chance to latch on elsewhere before the playoffs, while the team looks to play some of their younger players along the defensive edge with their postseason chances already over.