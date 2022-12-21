Colts News: What we know about the Colts surprisingly waiving veteran DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Colts waive veteran DE Ifeadi Odenigbo in surprising move

Odenigbo is tied for fifth on the team in sacks (3.5) and quarterback hits (6) while playing 24.3 percent of the snaps this season.

Week 15 Draft Order Recap: Colts Nearing Top-5 Pick

With another loss for Indianapolis---the 4th straight and 7th in their past 8 games---the Colts are now 6th in the draft order with 3 games left this season.

Colts snatch Lawrence Central's Cameron McGrone away from Patriots

McGrone, a former fifth-round pick who missed his rookie season due to a torn ACL suffered at Michigan, has been on the Patriots' practice squad.

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday running back Jonathan Taylor will be placed on injured reserve, ending his season after again injuring his right ankle.

Jonathan Taylor is out for the season after the Colts placed him in IR with an ankle injury.

Taylor sustained an ankle injury in the Colts' Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

Why the Indianapolis Colts Needed the Embarrassing Loss to the Minnesota Vikings - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The epic collapse by the Indianapolis Colts to the Minnesota Vikings seems very bad now, but in hindsight will be seen as a very good thing.

Colts' Conservative Approach Throws Away Huge Lead vs. Vikings - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Indianapolis Colts got out to a huge, 33-point lead in the first half on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings, but their conservative approach in the second half cost them the game.

Taylor suffered the injury on the opening drive of the Colts' game against the Vikings on Saturday.

Rex Ryan didn't hold back on Jeff Saturday and the Colts after their historic loss



"This is one of our colleagues or whatever, but it's terrible!" pic.twitter.com/e2JvJqdIlb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 18, 2022