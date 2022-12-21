Stampede Blue’s Week 16 NFL Game Picks

The Colts (+ 180) collapsed historically last week, blowing the biggest lead in the entire history of the NFL, and we will get a chance to watch even more shenaninangs as the team hosts the Chargers (- 210) on Monday Night Football. The Chargers are currently favourites by just 4-points, which is way too low if you ask me, as the offense just lost perhaps their best player in Jonathan Taylor for the rest of the season. For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

Yours truly is still at the top, with Greg Rader firmly entrenched three games back. The top 5 remains the same with Stephen Reed, Andrew Aziz, and Jared Malott.

There are some very underrated matchups this upcoming week, begininng with Jaguars @Jets, as surprisingly both teams have a solid chance of making it to the playoffs. Seahawks @Chiefs will probably be a high scoring game, and it will be really entertaining watching whether the Giants manage to beat the Vikings and secure their chances of making it to the playoffs. As for the Colts, no writer is picking them over the Chargers, especially after last week’s collapse.

I don’t see a way the Colts manage to win against the Chargers, even despite Los Angeles’ struggles this season. Justin Herbert is just way too talented, and Bernard Raimann will have his toughest test yet, blocking either Joey Bosa or Khalil Mack. I think the Colts lose and cement their status as a top 5 pick.