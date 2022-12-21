Colts OG Quenton Nelson Named to Fifth Pro Bowl, While Grover Stewart Gets Snubbed

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson made franchise history, being the first Horseshoe player to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons:

First player in Colts history to make every Pro Bowl in his first 5 seasons. pic.twitter.com/P7nMNZF9Bo — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 22, 2022

Now, do I think the reigning 4x NFL All-Pro guard is having a ‘down season’ for his usually pristine standards at his position? Yes.

But, do I still think he’s one of the best guards in football and deserving of a Pro Bowl? Yes.

That being said, it’s fair to say that Nelson is living a bit off his reputation, popularity, and name recognition this year—and that’s okay for what’s essentially an event purely for the fans.

This year’s ‘Pro Bowl Games’ will be very different this year anyways with skills competitions and a flag football game among the NFL’s chosen stars.

The bigger story may be that a potential Colts first-time Pro Bowler, Grover Stewart, who’s played as well as anyone on the team this year unfortunately got snubbed at defensive tackle—and even again later, as a potential alternate.

In a disappointing year that’s had very few bright spots, Stewart’s breakout campaign has been one of them, as he’s been an interior force against the run—while also showing a little pass rush push with 4.0 sacks and still counting on the season.

Stewart should’ve joined Nelson at this year’s Pro Bowl Games. However, Big Q may not be the only standout who ultimately represents the horseshoe in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AFC head coach Peyton Manning may also get to coach some other Colts players, who are currently alternates, but could ultimately get the call (although I’m guessing injured running back Jonathan Taylor has no interest in such a spectacle as he looks to get his injured ankle right):