Jaguars at Jets Week 16 Thursday Night Football: Picks and Predictions

This is going to be one hell of a football game, with the Jets (- 130) hosting the Jaguars (+ 110) up in New York. Both teams are in a position where a loss all but puts them out of playoff contention, so expect them to leave it all on the field. Currently the Jets are 2.5-point favourites. For updated lines, visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The Jaguars are coming off an impressive 17-point comeback win against the Dallas Cowboys, on a game where quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for four touchdowns, and the defense ended sealing the deal in overtime as safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a game-winning pick six. Don’t look now but the Jaguars are just one game behind the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South lead, and they meet each other in Week 18.

The Jets just lost a crusher against the Detroit Lions, on a game where it looked like they had the win secured. Zach Wilson actually had a solid game, and the defense played a good game, but it was just not meant to me for New York, who are vying for the final wild-card spot.

The staff has plenty of faith on the Jaguars, as 6/8 are choosing them over the Jets tonight, the only doubters being Destin Adams and Andrew Aziz.