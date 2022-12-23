Colts Player Ratings: Week 16 — Blow it Up

The Madden rating series is back for a 3rd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable to the team. Please note that these are current values and don’t consider the value or future improvement/potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

Tiers

95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL

90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL

85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game

80 to 84 — An above-average starter

75 to 79 — An average starter

70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts

65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup

60 to 64 — An average backup

60 or below — A borderline roster player

Quarterbacks

Nick Foles — 74

Matt Ryan — 73 (-2)

Sam Ehlinger — 67

Running Backs

Deon Jackson — 70 (+2)

Zack Moss — 70 (-2)

Jordan Wilkins — 66

Jonathan Taylor — 88 (-1) (Injured Reserve)

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr — 85 (-1)

Alec Pierce — 78

Parris Campbell — 76

Ashton Dulin — 70

Michael Strachan — 67

Tight Ends

Mo Alie-Cox — 74 (-3)

Jelani Woods — 73

Kylen Granson — 70

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson — 94

Braden Smith — 81 (+2)

Ryan Kelly — 71 (+1)

Dennis Kelly — 68

Bernhard Raimann — 67 (+2)

Danny Pinter — 66

Will Fries — 64

Wesley French — 62

Matt Pryor — 61

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner — 97 (+1)

Grover Stewart — 96 (+2)

Yannick Ngakoue — 87

Kwity Paye — 83

Dayo Odeyingbo — 77 (+3)

Ben Banogu — 69

Eric Johnson — 68

Byron Cowart — 66 (-1)

Khalid Kareem — 64

Chris Williams — 64

Tyquan Lewis — 76 (Injured Reserve)

Linebackers

Bobby Okereke — 81 (+1)

E.J. Speed — 79

Zaire Franklin — 77 (-1)

Jojo Domann — 64

Grant Stuard — 62

Cameron McGrone — 61

Darius Shaquille Leonard — 94 (Injured Reserve)

Secondary

Stephon Gilmore — 95

Kenny Moore III — 84

Isaiah Rodgers — 79

Rodney McCleod — 78

Julian Blackmon — 75

Rodney Thomas II — 74

Nick Cross — 71

Brandon Facyson — 69

Dallis Flowers — 65 (+1)

Tony Brown — 63

Armani Watts — 68 (Injured Reserve)

Special Teams

Luke Rhodes — 87

Chase McLaughlin — 86

Matt Haack — 80 (-2)

Rigoberto Sanchez — 85 (Injured Reserve)

Biggest Mover

Dayo Odeyingbo

A two sack and multiple pressure week is going to help Dayo a lot. He’s becoming a very good rotational defensive linemen and starting to meet the expectations of being a 2nd round pick. He has good explosiveness off the line and can be used as an edge, over the tackle or even in the B-gap. That versatility will be valuable in the future.

Biggest Dropper

Mo Alie-Cox

The MAC truck has had a very disappointing year and the Vikings game was a low. He got a boost in snap counts after hitting less than 30 snaps over the past few weeks and did a very poor job as a blocker, constantly being late to his man and getting beat with ease. The Colts have completely gone away from him as a pass catcher too. For a guy they gave several million dollars too, his play this year has made the Colts wonder if they made a bad deal. He simply isn’t a starter, despite him convincing many of us, including me, that his flashes showed tremendous potential.