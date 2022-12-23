Matchups to Watch: Week 16 vs. Chargers

Gus Bradley vs. Justin Herbert

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley did some amazing things with the Colts’ defense, and I believe he should remain at his post at least for next year. He will have the perfect chance to showcase what he is able to do against an opponent he is all too familiar in Justin Herbert, who has been once again elite season despite dealing with several minor injuries.

Isaiah Rodgers / Stephon Gilmore vs. Keenan Allen

Since his return Keenan Allen has amassed over 80 yards in four of the past games he has played. He is by far Justin Herbert’s favourite weapon through the air, so managing to contain him will be imperative if the Colts’ defense plans on shutting down the Chargers’ passing attack. Stephon Gilmore has been having an impressive year for the Colts, as he is as good as advertised, while Isaiah Rodgers did not take the giant step forward expected from him but is still a serviceable corner.

Grover Stewart vs. Corey Linsley

Grover Stewart was snubbed of a Pro Bowl selection (yet another reason to label someone that uses number of Pro Bowls as measurement of how good a player is as idiotic) so he will most likely be playing with some extra fire burning inside of him. Corey Linsley is among my favourite centers in the NFL, always reliable, always consistently in the right spot, and he has been solid this season in an underwhelming Chargers’ offensive line.

Bernard Raimann vs. Khalil Mack

Raimann has been quietly putting up some decent performances over the past couple of weeks, and against some quality edge rushers. He will face one of his toughest tests this year as he lines up against Khalil Mack, who even at almost 32-years of age is still playing at a high level. With the injury to Joey Bosa, teams have been able to focus much more on Mack, who has struggled a bit as a result, racking up just two sacks over the past ten games, but he is an All-Pro caliber player, and it will be fun watching Raimann against him.

Kwity Paye vs Trey Pipkins

The Kwity Paye breakout season has not exactly been a smooth ride, but the edge rusher out of Michigan is still showing signs of elite potential. He will have a favourable matchup against Trey Pipkins, a tackle that has been underwhelming this season, and the main reason why Herbert is getting sacked so much. Hopefully Paye can string together some solid performances to finish the season on a high note.