Colts News: Anatomy of the worst in-game collapse in NFL history

Colts: Anatomy of a collapse, how Indianapolis gave up 33-point lead
The offense kept putting the Colts defense on the field, and the Indianapolis defense made a couple of big mistakes in key moments.
Pro Bowl: 5 Colts Who Were Snubbed - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
The Indianapolis Colts haven't met expectations this year, which led to a handful of their players being snubbed from the Pro Bowl.
Colts candidates: Analyzing options — Sean Payton? DeMeco Ryans? — readers suggested - The Athletic
Should Jeff Saturday keep the job? Would Jim Harbaugh be interested? Can Sean Payton's demands be met? Our writers weigh in.
Quenton Nelson on his Pro Bowl selection.— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) December 22, 2022
And on Grover Stewart:
“I wish I could give my Pro Bowl to him.” pic.twitter.com/VsFH837e84
Making spirits bright. pic.twitter.com/r4TYSjdBRV— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 22, 2022
