Colts Fans Confidence is Near Rock Bottom, But There’s Optimism Regarding NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) on Monday Night Football (8:15 PM EST), entering as underdogs (+4) in their last primetime matchup in what should clearly be considered either a ‘lost’ or ‘rebuilding’ season at this point.

Entering the 2022 campaign with potential deep postseason aspirations and a division title, Colts fans aren’t all confident at all that the team is headed in the right direction:

With their playoff hopes officially over, the Colts are still hoping for a late season spark, as the team benched veteran struggling starter Matt Ryan again in favor of fellow veteran Nick Foles, who should at least be an upgrade in the arm strength and mobility department.

The former Super Bowl MVP for the Philadelphia Eagles has not made a start since Week 16 of 2021, then as a member of the Chicago Bears.

Despite the change at starting quarterback again, Colts fans aren’t optimistic the team will actually pull off the upset victory on primetime (*but here’s at least hoping the team doesn’t embarrass itself again):

It goes without saying, but most Colts fans are already looking ahead to next year’s NFL Draft, where Indianapolis continues to position itself for a potential Top 5 pick, with games against the Chargers, New York Giants, and Houston Texans still left to close their season:

During the draft, most Colts fans believe the franchise should seriously try to find it’s long-term answer at starting quarterback instead of continuing the ‘musical chairs’ that has been the position since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement ahead of the 2019 season:

We’ll see what happens both on Monday Night and with an eye towards the upcoming NFL Draft—where the Colts front office will likely be taking an extended look at top quarterback prospect evaluations. Happy Holidays to you and yours!

