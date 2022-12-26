Colts vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Indianapolis Colts will wear an alternative uniform for their primetime match-up on Monday Night Football. This isn’t the only significant change coming into the game, as Matt Ryan was benched earlier this week in favor of veteran Nick Foles. Ryan will be inactive as Sam Ehlinger will serve as Foles’ backup should he be needed against the Los Angeles Chargers.

There are a lot of similarities between the Chargers and the Vikings, at least in terms of team strengths and weaknesses. The Chargers have quarterback Justin Herbert, who shocked the league by having a dominant rookie season. He has cooled a bit after NFL Defensive Coordinators have had a chance to adjust. Still, he has dominant receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who are both big-bodied and present match-up issues for typical NFL defensive backs.

Austin Ekeler is one of the league’s top running backs out of the backfield. He can run the ball and do damage through the air, keeping linebackers and safeties honest. Even Herbert can run with the ball, giving a balanced look that will challenge defensive discipline.

The question for the game is whether the change under center will generate a different offensive result. Given the glaring issues on the offensive line and what has been chiefly vanilla play-calling, it seems silly to expect the Colts to have a late-season surge. If there’s a silver lining, the more the Colts lose games, the more they secure a high draft pick to invest in their rest or rebuild, or whatever Jim Irsay and Chris Ballard (presumably) are going to call it.

Here’s how to catch the action.

Game Time

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, December 26, 2022

Location

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Capacity: 70,000

TV Channel

National Channel: ESPN

Regional Channel: WISH-TV

Play-by-play: Joe Buck

Color analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline Reporters: Lisa Salters

TV Streaming Options

Radio

NATIONAL

Westwood One

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Color Analyst: Kurt Warner

LOCAL

93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan

SiriusXM Channel 813

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Radio Streaming Options

Odds

The Colts are listed as 4-point underdogs by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Referee Assignment

Clay Martin

Enemy Blog

Bolts from the Blue

